Sandra Oh on making Emmy history, 'Killing Eve' and the joy and grief in feeling recognized

I’d be so fascinated to talk to a psychologist or sociologist about the deep, psychological impact of seeing oneself represented. I don’t think we’ve really touched the surface of what it does to the psyche of a people if the only image of you out there is negative. Or if it’s never out there. There is a certain type of invisibility that I think lives in the Asian American community. It’s very difficult to measure the impact of that. There’s no numbers to say how it affects a 5-year-old Thai girl who grows up in Kansas City and never sees herself. And to only have dolls that are white. There are no numbers to actually tell you that that affects the psyche of a person deeply. Because I see it in people’s faces. I feel it.