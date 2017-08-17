Peak TV means so much gets overlooked at awards time — The Envys are here to fix that

Peak TV is a boon for audiences. But Peak TV is a trial for those who hand out television awards each year: The dizzying array of choices means there's no way many worthwhile performances and series will even get talked about, much less a nomination or an Emmy Award. So we're here to help. By looking deep into the nitty-gritty of the past season, The Envelope is singling out the lesser-noticed, spotlight-worthy moments and performances among some of our favorite shows. And keep in mind, we’re looking at an entire season of episodes, so no complaining about spoilers. So with that in mind, ladies and gentlemen, we give you The Envelope’s Envy Awards.

Twistiest Twist Award

"This Is Us" pilot (tied with) "The Good Place" Season 1 finale

Los Angeles Times Mandy Moore from left with Milo Ventimiglia from "This is Us," Ted Danson and Kristen Bell from "The Good Place." Mandy Moore from left with Milo Ventimiglia from "This is Us," Ted Danson and Kristen Bell from "The Good Place." (Los Angeles Times)

It's pretty hard to spring a surprise on audiences these days on TV series – but not impossible. Both NBC newcomers, the juggernaut "This Is Us" and the more low-key but intriguing "Good Place," caused viewer double-takes with meaty, unexpected twists that made us love them even more. "Us" revealed that its characters weren't just connected – but were being shown at different periods in their lives; "Place" was actually about hell, not heaven after all. Well played!

Most Efficient Use of a Man-Eating Pet

"The Walking Dead"

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Executive producers Dave Alpert, Robert Kirkman and Scott Gimple, from left, from AMC's "The Walking Dead," are photographed during Paley Fest, in the L.A. Times photo studio at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA. Executive producers Dave Alpert, Robert Kirkman and Scott Gimple, from left, from AMC's "The Walking Dead," are photographed during Paley Fest, in the L.A. Times photo studio at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Much like the gun you can't show in the first act without firing it in the third, there's no way you can introduce a pet tiger without eventually baring its teeth. Shiva was a good kitty for most of the last season of AMC's "Dead," and we got so used to seeing the beast at Ezekiel's side that it became a secret weapon, one we almost forgot was there. Then, it got deployed at just the right moment – though we'd rather have seen the beast take down Negan. Still, this was the next best thing: a tiger, earning its stripes.

Best Use of a Science Fiction Easter Egg

"Fargo"

Chris Large / FX FX TV Series "Fargo." FX TV Series "Fargo." (Chris Large / FX)

Much is going on in any season of FX's "Fargo," but we know we can count on things getting randomly paranormal every go-around. Season 3 did not disappoint, thanks to a side story about science fiction writer Thaddeus Mobley, who flamed out at a young age and died mysteriously. It even included an extended animation segment of one of his stories, featuring an android who could say only, "I can help." We're not sure how speculative fiction fits in this "based on a true story" North Dakota world, but it does provide the perfect add-on tone of random weirdness for each season.

Outstanding Use of Deja-View (With a Caveat)

"Last Week Tonight" (tied with) "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"

AP / HBO / Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times John Oliver from "Last Week Tonight" and Samantha Bee from "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee." John Oliver from "Last Week Tonight" and Samantha Bee from "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee." (AP / HBO / Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

The excited gasping, enthusiastic ranting and searing zingers of both HBO's "Last Week" and TBS' "Full Frontal" have long since proved that "Daily Show" vets John Oliver and Samantha Bee have the chops to run half-hour news satire shows. But particularly since last year's election, watching them both each week has become exhausting – think of "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: SVU" overload. They're great – and they're wearing us out by focusing on similar stories week after week. We can't quit either series, but could they consider taking alternate weeks off?

Norman Lear Heir Apparent Award

"black-ish," "Lemons" episode

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Actor Anthony Anderson of "Black-ish" poses for photos at the Los Angeles Times studio in Los Angeles. Actor Anthony Anderson of "Black-ish" poses for photos at the Los Angeles Times studio in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Set two months after the 2016 presidential election, the fast-turnaround episode penned by series creator Kenya Barris gave voice to some of the bile, confusion and anger that surfaced after Nov. 8 – while forcing white audiences to realize it's been there all the time for black Americans. As Dre (Anthony Anderson) put it, "I'm used to things not going my way," he said. "I didn't see all of this outrage when everything was happening to all of my people since we were stuffed on boats in chains." It's rare enough to pack social issues firmly among truly funny moments, but even rarer to hear such sentiments on prime-time network television.

Outstanding Performance by a Dead Character

"American Gods"

Jan Thijs / Starz Emily Browning as Laura Moon in Starz Entertainment's "American Gods." Emily Browning as Laura Moon in Starz Entertainment's "American Gods." (Jan Thijs / Starz)

Say what you will about "The Walking Dead," but those zombies are never getting an Emmy nomination. Emily Browning, who embodies Dead Wife Laura Moon as both ferociously loyal and frustratingly troubled, didn’t either – but we'd like to give her the most fly-attracting, putrescent prize we can imagine this year. Any character who can sling her own severed arm over a shoulder and sew it back on – yet still carry enough attitude to face down a menacing leprechaun and quarrelsome deities alike while trying to track down the husband she betrayed deserves resurrection and recognition in our book.

