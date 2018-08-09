'Atlanta's' second season digs a little deeper, taking Brian Tyree Henry along for an emotional ride

I just remember when it came to the mugging part, I was, like, OK well if it’s going to go down, it’s gotta go down. [Alfred] has to be hurt. He has to know that his life is really going to end right here. What was so fun was the collaboration with Hiro. As the night goes on, there was a point that I was supposed to have a lighter walking through the woods. And I just looked at him and I was, like, “No. I think that he should be really lost in the darkness and the wound’s getting a little deeper and getting a little bigger … just being so exhausted and no one to call for.” He’s been stripped of everything. It was terrifying.