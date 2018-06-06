Freddie Highmore discusses juggling acting, writing, producing and directing on ‘The Good Doctor’

I was fortunate to grow up in the U.K. Particularly in L.A., I’d have been defined as an actor from a very young age. Whereas in London, it was not in any way the biggest part of how people saw me. At university, I didn’t do any acting at all. I studied Spanish and Arabic and lived in Madrid for my year abroad. Then I did the first season of “Bates” before returning to my last year at university. It came along at a great time because it helped me make that transition from being a younger adult to an adult actor. It felt like the thing I’d been waiting for to confirm that this was something that I wanted to do.