Emmy comedy races: 'Roseanne's' out. How will the other reboots fare?

Analysis: “Saturday Night Live” and “Transparent” dominated this category last year, with “SNL” women snagging three nods (McKinnon, Jones and the departed Vanessa Bayer) and “Transparent’s” Light and Kathryn Hahn earning two. (Hahn didn’t appear in the show this past season.) There should be much more variety this year, with past winner Mullally returning, the caustic Borstein a shoo-in and Moreno and Beetz winning spots they should have earned in 2017. With two-time winner Metcalf likely a casualty of the “Roseanne” fallout, the last spot should go to Gilpin, fantastic in “GLOW” playing a former soap star and stay-at-home mom who puts her daytime drama background to good use in the wrestling ring.