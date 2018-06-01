Emmy comedy races: 'Roseanne's' out. How will the other reboots fare?

Analysis: Louis-Dreyfus has won this Emmy so many times now — six straight years — that it’s hard to imagine awards night without her making a speech. Louis-Dreyfus’ absence will help mitigate the fact that there was a surplus of nominees (seven) here last year. Newcomers Brosnahan (Louis-Dreyfus’ likely successor) and Brie deserve spots, and it would be a shame if voters didn’t welcome back Adlon, whose show was even better in its second season. It’s a crowded category. Maybe the vote will be close enough to result in another bonus nominee.