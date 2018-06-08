'Game of Thrones,' 'This Is Us' or 'Handmaid's Tale'? Emmy acting races could tip the scale for TV's best drama

Analysis: Dowd won this Emmy last year and could well prevail again for her brilliantly twisted turn as the authoritarian Aunt Lydia. At least one of Dowd’s costars will likely join her and, with new episodes still airing, it’s difficult to know which woman will ultimately own the best story line. Bledel won the guest actress Emmy for the series’ first season (an honor that could well go to Marisa Tomei this year) and had a great early showcase in the episode “Unwomen,” which revealed her character’s gut-wrenching backstory. That hour alone should earn her a nomination.