Emmy voters will likely keep drama to a minimum this year

At the other end of the spectrum you'll find "The Americans," a show that is ending, not beginning, and a program that could never be confused for being "fun." The Cold War-era spy drama earned its first Emmy series nomination for its fourth season, rare late-in-the-game recognition. Voters passed it over last year, but could put it back among the nominees for its final season, a nod that would have nothing to do with sentimentality. This year, "The Americans" stands as television's best drama, an intense, final act clash over ideology, progress and change. As I write this, the final episode hasn't yet aired. But my stomach is in knots thinking about it. Do svidaniya!