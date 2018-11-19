Despite the increasing popularity of the horror genre, it's still an outlier come awards season

“ ‘The Terror’ was dismissed by certain critics because it was horror. It had a monster. It had some gory bits,” says David Kajganich, executive producer of the AMC series about an ill-fated British Navy expedition into the Northwest Passage in the 1800s. “Those reviews are hard to read because we were working very hard for many months to do something more complex, more intellectually and emotionally rigorous and more human than those critics expect from a ‘monster show.’ But those reviews matter. They have influence. And the fact that no one in our cast and crew has gotten any award nominations so far this year is incredibly hard for me to swallow.”