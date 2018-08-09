All great TV episodes have a key scene at their heart — especially the Emmy nominees

Whether you've got eight, 13 or 24 episodes in the can, boiling an entire season of a television show down to one critical, hopefully award-winning moment might seem unfair. But in some cases, that's all it takes: One well-executed interaction or particularly poignant scene can be the final reason why an Emmy voter tips your way. Writers from this year's comedy and drama nominees all had unique takes on what might be their statue-worthy scene and 10 of the 12 shared their thoughts with The Envelope. If you're saving these episodes for future viewing (and why on Earth would you do that?), you might want to skip reading this article.



Warning: Several of these videos contain profanity.