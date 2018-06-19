Kyle MacLachlan loves Special Agent Dale Cooper — just don't ask him to pick his favorite version in 'Twin Peaks'

But in terms of going back and trying to figure out what it all means, it’s like, no. All I know is I’m in a place and I’m at a loss. And the Cooper character that we all know and remember I don’t think was ever at a loss. And to see that for the first time was very frightening and disheartening and confusing. That’s not what I played, but it’s what I saw when I saw it. It was like, “Oh, now we’re in trouble.” You know? And you realize that even the best man — we think of Cooper as the best man — maybe he didn’t get there. We don’t know.