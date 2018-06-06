Mandy Patinkin envisions a time when 'Homeland' can steer the world toward peace

“I want Saul to have his dream come true, which is a world where people stop other-ing individuals, where hatred and bigotry take a rest and a vacation from existence, where healing can begin all over the world,” Patinkin said. “And I would love it if it took place in Israel —between the Israelis and the Palestinians, as a story of some nature, because I think it is the epicenter of the world we live in. And if we could create a dramatic version of some peace possibility option that is realistic, that actually might happen or could happen in real life — that even might be mirrored to the real world before we say ‘goodnight, Gracie’ — I think that would be my final wish for our show called ‘Homeland.’”