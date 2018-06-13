Michael B. Jordan stays grounded through 'Black Panther's' success, 'Creed's' sequel and a bleak sci-fi vision

Only — and this is par for the course for Jordan’s work-focused life — it’s not really a wrap party as he has an early call Monday for a full day of filming montage scenes for the movie and then another few days of shooting after that. This particular Sunday was the only available day to put the cast and crew together to celebrate the (near) end of the movie, though the party would have to compete with Game 2 of the NBA Finals. (Jordan is squarely behind the Cavs or, more precisely, he worships their star, LeBron James. “He’s the greatest to ever play the game,” Jordan says, passing over the man who shares his name. “We’re witnessing history, and it’s an honor to watch.”)