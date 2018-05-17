Peter Sarsgaard couldn't turn his back on 'The Looming Tower' and the issues behind 9/11

Critical is the understatement of the year. I mean, it's difficult to consume news. I think the main thing is to not get sidetracked by the salacious, because that's what happened with Monica Lewinksy [during the Clinton Administration], and that's what took our eye off of Al Qaeda, really, it's one of the things. It's that we're always interested in that stuff more. And if there's one takeaway for me from it, it's like, I was thinking of that time, and I thought, I was paying attention to Monica Lewinsky. When 9/11 happened, and I was right downtown, I thought, "This is Osama bin Laden." I knew his name because of the previous bombing. But I hadn't really thought about it. And I think for a lot of people that day, when they started saying, "It's Osama bin Laden," we went, "Oh, yeah, that guy that's just been standing there the whole time." So I worry that we're getting into a similar territory like that now, and with the way information even comes to us, and people have this thing on their phones where it delivers — ."