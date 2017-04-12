Rhea Seehorn has a pretty great idea for a 'Better Call Saul' sequel — and, yes, it's in Omaha

“Better Call Saul” dropped the premiere episode from its third season Monday, and the show’s standout actress, Rhea Seehorn, stopped by The Times’ video studio to discuss — at least as much as she could, given the secrecy that shrouds the show — what we can expect in the coming weeks.

One of the main sources of tension this season centers on when Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill will lose his moral compass and transform into the Saul Goodman viewers know from “Breaking Bad” — and whether he might take his professional and personal partner, Seehorn’s Kim Wexler, along with him for the ride. (Stay strong, Kim!)

Seehorn was understandably coy responding to comments from the show’s creators — Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. Does Kim, as Gould says, enjoy a “walk on the wild side”? Depends on how you define “wild.” Will we learn more, as Gilligan suggests, about Kim’s back story this season and maybe why she wears that Kansas City Royals T-shirt? Possibly. Maybe she just has a thing for pine tar and George Brett.

Seehorn spoke about shifting ethics and “coloring outside the lines,” but says the bigger question for Kim has always been the idea of “good and bad not being the same as legal and illegal.”

“It’s much easier for her to keep things black and white, but she clearly lives in the gray area,” Seehorn says, smiling her approval. “Reckoning with that is tough for her.”

Seehorn also spoke about why Kim was obsessing over that semicolon in the third season premiere, the reasons behind Kim’s messy office and apartment, and her advice to the writers on those season-opening, black-and-white scenes with Jimmy/Saul (and now Gene) working at the shopping mall Cinnabon.

“They should just pan back and right next to Cinnabon is a Claire’s Accessories and Kim works there with her own comb-over and mustache and some sad apron,” Seehorn says.

Maybe by Season 8? Or perhaps a “Saul” sequel? We’d tune in, that’s for sure.

You can watch the full interview here.

