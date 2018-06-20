'Assassination of Gianni Versace' delves into the mind of a killer — and societal prejudice

“There's a lot of different ways we could have written Andrew, because there's a lot of different ways anybody can glean who he was or what really made him tick," Criss said. “People always ask, 'What's it's like to play a spree killer?' If you boil it down to just that, that's not who he was. It's what we know him for. But if you think of all the worst things that anybody's ever done in their life, the amount of time they spent doing that horrible thing is in the severe minority of the infinite minutes, hours, seconds, moments of their life. Again, I'm not saying this by any means exonerates him from those horrible minutes of his life, but it does beg the attention of the other moments.”