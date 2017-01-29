The 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards have turned into a political affair with stars on the red carpet and on the podium directly addressing the political climate. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, William H. Macy and the cast of "Orange Is the New Black" all mentioned President Donald Trump and his policies in accepting their awards.
- 'Manchester By the Sea,' 'Fences' and 'Moonlight' lead SAG awards nominations
- The complete list of SAG Awards winners and nominees
- Complete coverage of the Oscar nominations
- The complete Golden Globes winners list
Bryan Cranston on politicizing awards shows: 'We’re allowed to do that'
|Yvonne Villarreal
When accepting the Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in "All the Way," Bryan Cranston told the audience that he suspects President Lyndon B. Johnson would "earnestly wish" Donald Trump success. The political theme continued in his remarks backstage.
Is it a challenge to be at an awards show considering all that's going on?
There’s a lot of strife in the world and in our country, but I think it's important to embrace the good things that we have as well. And the collective of people coming together and talking about the issues as you've seen tonight-- it's alive.
This is what artists do best: take the anguish, the anxiety and fear, and put it into work. Hopefully it creates a groundswell of understanding. I don't feel it's the wrong thing to celebrate—good work that has nothing to do with other things.
On critics who say actors shouldn't make these award shows political:
We’re human beings and citizens before we ever became actors. If something is important to you, if something appears before you in a way that feels like oppression, it’s up to the citizenry to speak out. Not everyone agrees.
But that’s part of democracy. We’re allowed to do that. Our country was founded on that. We shouldn't be afraid of it. We should embrace it so voices are all heard and people make up their own minds.
See David Harbour's fiery acceptance speech for 'Stranger Things'
|Libby Hill
"Stranger Things" won the SAG Award for ensemble in a drama series, and David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper, delivered an impassioned speech about the importance of fighting for the disenfranchised.
Read his speech in full below:
This is unreal. I’m supposed to start talking. I’m sorry. I’m sick.
On behalf of this fearless and talented cast, we would like to thank -- oh, it's so heavy -- Netflix, Shawn [Levy], Matt [Duffer], Ross [Duffer] and the amazing casting director Carmen Cuba .
I would just like to say that in light of all that’s going on in the world today, it’s difficult to celebrate the already celebrated “Stranger Things,” but this award from you, who take your craft seriously and earnestly believe, like me, that great acting can change the world, is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper and through our art to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture. And through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired, they are not alone.
We are united, in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive.
Now, as we act and the continuing narrative of “Stranger Things,” we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no homes. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are lost amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the meek and the disenfranchised and the marginalized. And we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy.
We thank you for this responsibility. We thank you.
Life advice from Lily Tomlin's SAG speech: 'Don’t leave the house when you’re drunk'
|Meredith Woerner
The 53rd SAG life achievement award recipient, Lily Tomlin, offered some "sage" life advice for young actors, beyond "wear sunscreen."
- Don’t leave the house when you’re drunk.
- And if you’re already out there, well, you must learn to tell when you’ve had too much to drink.
- Listen to your friends when they stop talking to you and start talking about you. Saying things like, "Did she have a purse?"
- Don’t be anxious about missing an opportunity. Behind every failure is an opportunity someone wishes they had missed.
- Mind what Thoreau said, "Beware of any enterprise which requires new clothing." Doesn’t that ring sort of true tonight, to a few of you? It does to me.
- Live your life so that when you are being honored for your achievements the people called upon to make laudatory remarks can feel reasonably honest about their comments. Otherwise, in these times, all their words of phrase might be perceived as alternative facts. Or worse yet, fake news.
- Thank those people on whose shoulders you stand.
After revealing the happy/sad duo face of the big award, Tomlin ended her speech by thanking life partner and writer Jane Wagner (among many others).
Read (and watch) Julia Louis-Dreyfus' speech slamming the #MuslimBan
|Marc Bernardin
"I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France, and I’m an American patriot, and I love this country, and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes,” she said in her acceptance speech. “This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.
"So I say to you this: Our sister guild, the WGA, made a statement today that I would like to read because I am in complete agreeance with it.
“ 'Our guilds are unions of storytellers who always welcomed those from the nations of varying beliefs who wish to share their creativity with America. We are grateful for them. We stand with them. And we will fight for them.'
"Thank you very much."
Watch the speech below:
Watch Mahershala Ali's emotional SAG acceptance speech
|Meredith Woerner
Mahershala Ali won the SAG Award for male actor in a supporting role in "Moonlight."
Read his speech in full below:
I think what I've learned from working on "Moonlight" is we see what happens when you persecute people. They fold into themselves and what I was so grateful about in having the opportunity to play Juan was playing a gentleman who saw a young man folding into himself as a result of the persecution of his community. Taking the opportunity to uplift him and to tell him he mattered, he was okay and accept him. I hope that we do a better job of that.
We kind of get caught up in the minutia and the details that make us all different, I think there’s two ways of seeing that. There’s an opportunity to see the texture of that person, the characteristics that make them unique, and then there's the opportunity to go to war about it. And to say that that person is different than me and I don't like you so let's battle.
My mother is an ordained minister. I’m a Muslim. She didn't do backflips when i called her to tell her i converted 17 yrs ago. But I tell you know, you put things to the side and I’m able to see her and she’s able to see me. We love each other. The love has grown. And that stuff is minutia. It’s not that important.
I’m going to thank Tarell Alvin McCraney for his courage. I’m going to thank Barry Jenkins just for your insight, your brilliance and your direction, and just the collaboration, that opportunity, I’ll always hold that close to me. I want to thank my fellow cast mates. Any one of those young men could be up here holding this, I’m telling you. It’s beautiful work. Plan B, A24, thank you. Peace and blessings be upon you.
The SAG Awards are off to a political start
|Sarah Rodman
If anyone thought the winners and presenters at Sunday night’s 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards would avoid addressing the protests happening at airports around the nation, they were wrong.
The show, broadcast on TNT and TBS live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, was political from the opening moments, with a series of nominated actors in the audience talking about what it means to be an actor, which includes, said “Scandal’s” Kerry Washington, expressing political opinions.
Although the show normally eschews a formal host, Ashton Kutcher did welcome viewers to the broadcast and “everyone in airports that belong in my America. We love you and we welcome you.”
The night’s first winner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, addressed the issue head-on in her acceptance speech for performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role on “Veep.”
'Big Bang Theory' actor makes big anti-Trump statement on the SAG red carpet
|Meredith Woerner
Actor Simon Helberg of the CBS series "The Big Bang Theory" and wife Jocelyn Towne used the red carpet to protest the recent travel ban from President Trump.
Helberg was seen holding a "Refugees Welcome" sign and Towne had the words "Let Them In" written across her chest.
"Big Bang Theory" was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.
'Arrival' director Denis Villeneuve on boycotting the Oscars
|Yvonne Villarreal , Tre'vell Anderson and Amy Kaufman
"Arrival" director Denis Villeneuve shared his thoughts about the reports that Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Asghar Farhadi's Oscar-nominated "The Salesman," would be boycotting the Academy Awards.
I thought it was a bad idea. It’s not about trying to boycott, it’s the opposite. It’s about building bridges between cultures. It’s more powerful to come. It’s time to talk, not to be silent. that’s what i think.
The men of 'Moonlight' discuss political unrest and this moment in diversity
|Times Staff
The men of "Moonlight" are just as nuanced and insightful on the red carpet as they are both in front of and behind the camera. Actors Trevante Rhodes (who plays Black) and Mahershala Ali (Juan) and director Barry Jenkins paused to share their insights on the current political climate before continuing on to the SAG Awards ceremony.
On diversity
"I think we’re almost where we think we are. I think when the little kid who saw Obama in office, when he gets to be the tastemaker, we’ll be where we thought we were." -- Rhodes
On the mixed feelings of celebrating in the midst of global crisis
"Given what's going on in the world, how are we celebrating ourselves when so much is going? I feel so strange, but at the same time I can’t pretend I’m not incredibly happy." -- Trevante Rhodes
"The gift in our work is we get to advocate for people. Look at 'Moonlight.' Look at 'Hidden Figures.' We get to tell the stories of people who have been disenfranchised. Hats off to those who are committed to doing projects that are socially relevant." -- Mahershala Ali
On Hollywood "alternative facts"
"Everything I've been told is real. My experience right now, from the struggle to the amazingness of being in this small collective of people." -- Rhodes
"That black movies don’t sell overseas. The response to 'Moonlight' in Holland, in Germany, has been amazing. This film about a poor black boy in Miami, I think that’s an alternative fact." -- Barry Jenkins, director
'Fences' costar Mykelti Williamson on how to bridge a divided culture
|Yvonne Villarreal
Veteran actor Mykelti Williamson ("Heat," "Forrest Gump") is part of the "Fences" ensemble that actor-director Denzel Washington assembled. He stopped to chat while on the SAG Awards red carpet.
What's an "alternative fact" you've heard about Hollywood?
"That the check is in the mail. It’s probably not."
Where are we right now with the #OscarsSoWhite conversation? Are we making any real progress?
"I think we always will have it. I think the reason we keep having to blow the trumpet [is because] people get busy with their own stuff ... that they can’t think about it. As long as we keep blowing the trumpet, it will be at the forefront of their minds. Because out of sight, out of mind."
Is it hard being at an awards show with all this political uncertainty going on right now?
"There’s always political uncertainty. I was a kid that grew up in the civil rights era. That was worse than this -- we made it through that. You have to figure out how to get along with [people]. If you ostracize them or they you, you never come together and figure out what you have in common."
Dapper meets glamour on the SAG red carpet
|Amy Kaufman
'Lion's' Dev Patel on 'injecting art' into a world in turmoil
|Amy Kaufman
Dev Patel, costar of "Lion," took a detour on the SAG Awards red carpet to talk about the perils of promoting a movie during a tumultuous political season.
"At times like this, you're constantly questioning what you're doing at awards like this or promoting a movie. It feels so pointless. I look to the people around me and they remind me the message of this film, of the art we’re trying to inject into the world right now. It's about unification. When I think about that, it makes me have a little bit more strength."
Courtney B. Vance: 'This is a fight for the country right now'
|Yvonne Villarreal
Q: How do you feel about what's going on in the world right now? There's a lot of civil unrest.
We need to vote. Had we all voted, we wouldn't be here. You don't like it, you don't have nothing to say if you didn't vote. Get a clipboard, get organized and get in it. Don't sit back on the sidelines. Get in it. This is a fight for the country right now. It's worth fighting for.
'Transparent' stars ponder potential Trump films
|Tre'vell Anderson , Amy Kaufman and Yvonne Villarreal
Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass and Alexandra Billings of "Transparent" discussed some Hollywood truths and their thoughts on possible Donald Trump films on the red carpet at the SAG Awards.
On some alternative facts about Hollywood that turned out to be not true:
Jay Duplass: I think we’re all told movie stars are obnoxious…
Amy Landecker: And only 90% are.
Duplass: 99.9%. But, no, I swear to God, I feel [actors turn out to be] really nice and really charismatic.. when you meet them, you're like, "oh, that’s why you’re a movie star."
On potential films about President Trump:
Landecker: I would want an Oliver Stone full-on biopic.
Alexandra Billings: I would like to play Melania [Trump].
For the first time ever in my lifetime, I've been concerned about where it's going to go. It doesn't seem to be that it's going to go in a very positive direction.
Sterling K. Brown weighs in on the Illumnati
|Yvonne Villarreal
Sterling K. Brown, star of "This is Us" and "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" took time during his jaunt down the SAG Awards red carpet to chat "alternative facts" and the current state of American politics.
Tell us an "alternative fact" about Hollywood.
"When I go home to St. Louis, I get a lot of questions about the Illuminati. Several, in fact. I'm like, "No, Ma, no. It's not."
If there’s was to be made a movie about the current political climate, would you want to be in it and who would you play?
I’d probably want to play outgoing President Barack Obama, but that wouldn't be good casting. I don’t know who I would want to be.
That story's going to be told 20 to 30 years from now. What the movie says, what the message is, has yet to be determined.
At this point Brown's wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, interjected: "I know who I would play: Jack Bauer, coming to save the world."
Stars arrive at the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet
Style icons in the making: the boys of 'Stranger Things'
|Adam Tschorn
The young men of "Stranger Things" really know how to make an impression on the red carpet -- just look no further than Noah Schnapp's blue suede shoes -- and we look forward to watching them bring it in the style department for many years to come.
Millie Bobby Brown hits the red carpet on trend
|Adam Tschorn
Millie Bobby Brown was one of the first to hit the red carpet — and her red custom Emporio Armani dress is an early contender for one of our favorite looks. Others hitting the red carpet in red include Annalise Basso and Nancy O'Dell. It's too early to tell if red will emerge as one of the night's takeaway color trends.
[ For the Record, Jan. 29, 3:51 p.m.: An earlier version of this post misidentified Millie Bobby Brown's dress. It is a custom Emporio Armani, not Giorrgio Armani. Also, the headline misspelled her middle name. It is Bobby, not Bobbie.]
Preparing the red carpet and setting the stage for the 2017 SAG Awards
On Friday work crews set the stage and rolled out the red carpet for the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium.
Here's a quick behind-the-scenes look at the preparations.