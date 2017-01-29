When accepting the Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in "All the Way," Bryan Cranston told the audience that he suspects President Lyndon B. Johnson would "earnestly wish" Donald Trump success. The political theme continued in his remarks backstage.

Is it a challenge to be at an awards show considering all that's going on?

There’s a lot of strife in the world and in our country, but I think it's important to embrace the good things that we have as well. And the collective of people coming together and talking about the issues as you've seen tonight-- it's alive.

This is what artists do best: take the anguish, the anxiety and fear, and put it into work. Hopefully it creates a groundswell of understanding. I don't feel it's the wrong thing to celebrate—good work that has nothing to do with other things.

On critics who say actors shouldn't make these award shows political:

We’re human beings and citizens before we ever became actors. If something is important to you, if something appears before you in a way that feels like oppression, it’s up to the citizenry to speak out. Not everyone agrees.

But that’s part of democracy. We’re allowed to do that. Our country was founded on that. We shouldn't be afraid of it. We should embrace it so voices are all heard and people make up their own minds.