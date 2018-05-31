Envelope Emmy Roundtables 2018: Watch the full interviews and more

Awards season means it's also roundtable season. Once again, The Times has rounded up top talent from both in front of and behind the camera for a series of in-depth roundtable discussions. These candid conversations cover everything from their acclaimed projects to the hot topics facing the industry at large. Keep this page bookmarked for updates throughout awards season.
Kristen Bell, 'The Good Place'
Kristen Bell says the challenge of playing an "inherently unlikable" character and getting viewers to root for her is one of the things that drew her to "The Good Place."
Justina Machado, 'One Day at a Time'
Justina Machado knew the original "One Day at a Time" had its fans, but she says the only pressure she felt was to make her reboot a great series.
Bill Hader, 'Barry'
What do Henry Winkler, Clint Eastwood and “Waiting for Guffman” have to do with the HBO dark comedy “Barry”? Just ask star Bill Hader.
Eric McCormack, 'Will & Grace' & Sara Gilbert, 'Roseanne'
“We have all that history together”: Sara Gilbert of ABC's “Roseanne” and Eric McCormack of NBC's “Will & Grace” talk about reviving their classic comedies. (The roundtable was held before “Roseanne” was canceled.)
Marc Maron, 'GLOW'
“GLOW” star Marc Maron said remembering his own life in the 1980s helped him figure out how to play angry loner Sam Sylvia.
The full comedy roundtable
Six stars discuss telling American stories through the lens of comedy and the many facets of comedy in the second golden age of television.
Whitney Cummings, 'Roseanne'
Whitney Cummings, the former co-showrunner of "Roseanne," said the presidential election made her want to get out of her comfort zone and work with people she may not agree with. (The roundtable was held before the show was canceled.)
Prentice Penny, 'Insecure'
Showrunner Prentice Penny discusses how Trump’s election has changed things on the HBO series “Insecure.”
Frankie Shaw, 'SMILF'
Showrunner Frankie Shaw on how single moms are represented in "SMILF."
Joel Fields, 'The Americans'
Co-showrunner and co-creator Joel Fields tackles the unexpected timeliness of "The Americans."
Mike Schur, 'The Good Place'
Showrunner Michael Schur tells how they tried to keep the plot twist of "The Good Place" from leaking out.
Laeta Kalogridis, 'Altered Carbon'
Showrunner Laeta Kalogridis on working with powerful female characters for the R-rated sci-fi series "Altered Carbon."
The full showrunners’ roundtable interview
Six showrunners on how their shows push the boundaries.
