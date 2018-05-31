Advertisement

Envelope Emmy Roundtables 2018: Watch the full interviews and more

By
May 31, 2018 | 7:00 AM
Envelope Emmy Roundtables 2018: Watch the full interviews and more
Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time"), clockwise from left, Bill Hader ("Barry"), Marc Maron ("GLOW"), Eric McCormack ("Will and Grace"), Sara Gilbert ("Roseanne") and Kristen Bell ("The Good Place") gather for the the comedy roundtable. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Awards season means it's also roundtable season. Once again, The Times has rounded up top talent from both in front of and behind the camera for a series of in-depth roundtable discussions. These candid conversations cover everything from their acclaimed projects to the hot topics facing the industry at large. Keep this page bookmarked for updates throughout awards season.

Advertisement

Kristen Bell, 'The Good Place'

Kristen Bell says the challenge of playing an "inherently unlikable" character and getting viewers to root for her is one of the things that drew her to "The Good Place."

Kristen Bell says the challenge of playing an "inherently unlikable" character and getting viewers to root for her is one of the things that drew her to "The Good Place."

Justina Machado, 'One Day at a Time'

Justina Machado knew the original "One Day at a Time" had its fans, but she says the only pressure she felt was to make her reboot a great series.

Advertisement
Justina Machado knew the original "One Day at a Time" had its fans, but she says the only pressure she felt was to make her reboot a great series.

Bill Hader, 'Barry'

What do Henry Winkler, Clint Eastwood and “Waiting for Guffman” have to do with the HBO dark comedy “Barry”? Just ask star Bill Hader.

What do Henry Winkler, Clint Eastwood and 'Waiting for Guffman' have to do with the HBO dark comedy 'Barry'? Just ask star Bill Hader.

Eric McCormack, 'Will & Grace' & Sara Gilbert, 'Roseanne'

“We have all that history together”: Sara Gilbert of ABC's “Roseanne” and Eric McCormack of NBC's “Will & Grace” talk about reviving their classic comedies. (The roundtable was held before “Roseanne” was canceled.)

'We have all that history together': Sara Gilbert of ABC'S 'Roseanne' and Eric McCormack of NBC's 'Will & Grace' talk about reviving their classic comedies.

Marc Maron, 'GLOW'

“GLOW” star Marc Maron said remembering his own life in the 1980s helped him figure out how to play angry loner Sam Sylvia.

“GLOW” star Marc Maron said remembering his own life in the 1980s helped him figure out how to play angry loner Sam Sylvia.

The full comedy roundtable

Six stars discuss telling American stories through the lens of comedy and the many facets of comedy in the second golden age of television.

Advertisement
Eric McCormack of 'Will & Grace,' Kristen Bell of 'The Good Place,' Marc Maron of 'GLOW,' Sara Gilbert of 'Roseanne,' Justina Machado of 'One Day at a Time' and Bill Hader of 'Barry' discuss the many facets of comedy in the second golden age of television.
Advertisement
This year's showrunners roundtable includes Mike Schur ("The Good Place"), clockwise from left, Frankie Shaw ("SMILF"), Joel Fields ("The Americans"), Prentice Penny ("Insecure"), Laeta Kaligridis ("Altered Carbon") and Whitney Cummings ("Roseanne").
This year's showrunners roundtable includes Mike Schur ("The Good Place"), clockwise from left, Frankie Shaw ("SMILF"), Joel Fields ("The Americans"), Prentice Penny ("Insecure"), Laeta Kaligridis ("Altered Carbon") and Whitney Cummings ("Roseanne"). (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Whitney Cummings, 'Roseanne'

Whitney Cummings, the former co-showrunner of "Roseanne," said the presidential election made her want to get out of her comfort zone and work with people she may not agree with. (The roundtable was held before the show was canceled.)

Whitney Cummings, the showrunner of "Roseanne," said the presidential election made her want to get out of her comfort zone and work with issues she may not agree with.

Prentice Penny, 'Insecure'

Showrunner Prentice Penny discusses how Trump’s election has changed things on the HBO series “Insecure.”

Showrunner Prentice Penny discusses how Trump’s election has changed things on the HBO series  ‘Insecure’

Frankie Shaw, 'SMILF'

Showrunner Frankie Shaw on how single moms are represented in "SMILF."

Showrunner Frankie Shaw on how single moms are represented in "SMILF."

Joel Fields, 'The Americans'

Co-showrunner and co-creator Joel Fields tackles the unexpected timeliness of "The Americans."

Showrunner Joel Fields on the unexpected timeliness of "The Americans."

Mike Schur, 'The Good Place'

Showrunner Michael Schur tells how they tried to keep the plot twist of "The Good Place" from leaking out.

Showrunner Michael Schur tells how they tried to keep the plot twist of "The Good Place" from leaking out.

Laeta Kalogridis, 'Altered Carbon'

Showrunner Laeta Kalogridis on working with powerful female characters for the R-rated sci-fi series "Altered Carbon."

Showrunner Laeta Kalogridis on working with powerful female characters for the R-rated sci-fi series "Altered Carbon."

The full showrunners’ roundtable interview

Six showrunners on how their shows push the boundaries.

Advertisement

Six showrunners on how their shows push the boundaries.

Advertisement

Support our journalism

Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement