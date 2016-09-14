Here's how the Toronto Film Festival movies will play with Oscar voters

“Oh lord, we’re gonna be crying,” Octavia Spencer said, putting an arm around Taraji P. Henson as the two started talking about their upcoming historical drama, “Hidden Figures,” at the Toronto International Film Festival.

They weren’t the only ones tearing up in Toronto. You could have filled Lake Ontario with the amount of waterworks coming from the filmmakers, actors and audience members at this year’s festival. And for good reason. The movies playing at Toronto this year featured storytelling that was empathetic, generous and tender.

And if that sounds a bit gooey, consider the words of “Loving” star Joel Edgerton, who, talking about his civil rights drama, told me: “I’m amazed when people talk about how quiet and silent this movie is. I think this movie is as loud as …,” and he went on, using a colorful adjective for volume. “It’s an accumulative kind of shout that will stick to you.”

That it does.The best movies playing at the festival this year — the movies so exceptional that they can’t help but go deep into the awards season — made profound connections between the filmmakers and the audience. A Q&A session following Barry Jenkins’ moving coming-of-age drama “Moonlight” prompted tears throughout the house, the artists breaking down while describing how much the movie meant to them and festival-goers responding in kind. The depth of emotion surpassed anything I’ve ever seen following a screening. It was, in Edgerton’s words, “loud as ...”

Of course, film festivals like Toronto are their own little bubbles, where standing ovations are the rule and seldom is heard the discouraging word. (Canadians aren’t animals like those audiences at Cannes.) Academy voters have been following the buzz here. Now the question is: Will they respond in kind?

Here’s a look at some of the movies that played at the Toronto, Telluride and Venice film festivals, ranked in order of their likely success at the Oscars.

“La La Land”: Ambitious, risky and absolutely exhilarating, Damien Chazelle used the goodwill he won from his Oscar-nominated “Whiplash” to create an irresistible movie musical that will break every romantic’s heart. (More tears!) Aside from the style and skill on display, “La La Land” sports numerous references to vintage Hollywood musicals and, especially, to Jacques Demy’s “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” and “The Young Girls of Rochefort.” Academy cinephiles will be in heaven.

Look for the nominations to reach double figures, including nods for picture, director, lead actress Emma Stone and, possibly, her costar Ryan Gosling. Both actors are wonderful, but Stone’s emotionally alive performance (those eyes!) will likely draw the most love. She took the best actress prize at the Venice Film Festival last weekend.

“Manchester By the Sea”: Kenneth Lonergan’s finely observed drama about a man living (barely) with tragedy offers a vision of grief unlike any prior movie. (And there has been a lot of grieving over the years.) The film’s Canadian premiere left its audience emotionally wrecked, just as it did at Sundance nine months ago. A best picture nomination seems assured and, of course, star Casey Affleck will be among the lead actor front-runners for his subdued, affecting turn.

“Loving”: Richard and Mildred Loving married in Washington, D.C., in 1958 and then drove home to Virginia — where they were soon arrested for violating the state’s laws that criminalized interracial marriage. They could have avoided jail time, but they’d have to leave their home and their families. They couldn’t stay in Virginia. Jeff Nichols’ film makes a strong case for this ordinary couple as civil rights superheroes that anyone can identify with. Edgerton gives a fine, inward performance, while co-star Ruth Negga superbly carries the story’s emotional weight. It’s easy to see Focus Features earning several nominations for this wonderful movie.

“Moonlight”: “I cry so much, sometimes I feel I’m gonna turn into drops.” (I know. I know. Enough with the tears.) But the words of “Moonlight’s” protagonist, Chiron, capture the loneliness of the character, a young gay black man growing up in a culture where being a homosexual means you’re damaged and defective. The movie takes place over three key chapters in Chiron’s life. Its characters are richly drawn, always with an eye toward understanding. The filmmaking is intimate, potent and pointed toward hope, a place where it might be possible to learn to love yourself for who you are.

Distributor A24 landed a best picture nomination last year for “Room,” and I believe this movie will follow the same trajectory, including nominations for Barry Jenkins as a director and writer. (He adapted the screenplay from Tarell Alvin McCraney’s play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.”) Naomie Harris, playing Chiron’s drug-addicted mother, and Mahershala Ali, as his surrogate father, should receive strong consideration in the supporting acting categories as well.

“Hidden Figures”: Fox took the unusual step of coming to Toronto not with a finished film, but just several scenes from Ted Melfi’s movie about three black female math geniuses who helped NASA launch astronaut John Glenn into space in 1962. Melfi wasn’t there; he’s in an editing room, probably being fueled by coffee slipped through a slot in a locked steel door.

If the finished film pops as strongly as the scenes shown, Fox will have a huge commercial hit and a possible Oscar contender. The nimble crowd-pleaser is slated for release on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in January, but several sources connected to the movie confirm that it will receive an Oscar-qualifying release before the end of the year. That could benefit any one of the movie’s three leading women — Henson, Spencer and Janelle Monae.