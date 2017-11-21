'Call Me by Your Name' leads Independent Spirit Awards nominations

Luca Guadagnino’s romantic drama “Call Me by Your Name” leads the nominations for the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards, earning six nods when the nominees were announced Tuesday.

Crime thriller “Good Time” and Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, “Get Out,” tied with five nominations apiece, while Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” and Chloé Zhao’s “The Rider” tied with four nominations each. Those films, along with childhood drama “The Florida Project,” will vie for the best-feature film prize at the 33rd annual award show in March.

Director Ava DuVernay, who helmed “Selma,” “13th” and “A Wrinkle in Time,” will serve as this year’s honorary chair.

“Mudbound,” which examines the intertwined lives of black and white families in rural Mississippi leading up to and after World War II, was selected for the Robert Altman Award. That prize will be given to the film’s director, Dee Rees, casting director and ensemble cast, which includes Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan and Carey Mulligan.

The awards show takes place March 3 (the day before the Academy Awards) and will be broadcast live on IFC. Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will co-host the festivities on the beach in Santa Monica, just north of the Santa Monica Pier.

And the nominees are...

Justin Lubin / Universal Pictures Director Jordan Peele is nominated for his work on "Get Out." Director Jordan Peele is nominated for his work on "Get Out." (Justin Lubin / Universal Pictures)

BEST FEATURE

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Rider”

BEST FIRST FEATURE

“Columbus”

“Ingrid Goes West”

“Menashe”

“Oh Lucy!”

“Patti Cakes”

DIRECTOR

Sean Baker, “The Florida Project”

Jonas Carpignano, “A Ciambra”

Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me by Your Name”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, “Good Time”

Chloé Zhao, “The Rider”

SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Azazel Jacobs, “The Lovers”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Mike White, “Beatriz at Dinner”

FEMALE LEAD

Salma Hayek, “Beatriz at Dinner”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Shinobu Terajima, “Oh Lucy!”

Regina Williams, “Life and Nothing More”

MALE LEAD

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Harris Dickinson, “Beach Rats”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Robert Pattinson, “Good Time”

SUPPORTING FEMALE

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Lois Smith, “Marjorie Prime”

Taliah Lennice Webster, “Good Time”

SUPPORTING MALE

Nnamdi Asomugha, “Crown Heights”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Barry Keoghan, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Benny Safdie, “Good Time”

DOCUMENTARY

“The Departure”

“Faces Places”

“Last Men in Aleppo”

“Motherland”

“Quest”

For the complete list of nominees, click here.

CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. CAPTION Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Follow me: @NardineSaad