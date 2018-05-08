From walkie-talkies to group chats, the kids of 'Stranger Things' found ways to bond, says star Noah Schnapp

But Schnapp's experience among the group was a little unique. His character is largely a missing presence in the first season — getting taken into an alternate dimension can do that. He didn't even live in Atlanta, where the show is shot, for the first season. He'd fly in from New York and shoot when they needed him. Season 2, though, there's a lot more Will Byers to go around now that "zombie boy," as he's sometimes called, has returned to his hometown of Hawkins.