From 'A Star Is Born' to 'Roma': The 2019 Oscars Buzzmeter

It’s officially out with the summer blockbusters and in with the prestige entries as awards season gets underway. But — to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ relief no doubt — there are actually several big box office performers in the hunt for Oscar gold this year, with Marvel’s “Black Panther” and
But can they ride waves of ticket sales to the ultimate prize of best picture? Or will a more traditional drama crash the party? From now until the 91st Academy Awards, six of the most qualified Oscar pundits, film writers and critics will predict which of the contending movies and performers will come out on top at this year's Oscar nominations on Jan. 22. The winners won’t be revealed until Feb. 24, so check back often to see who’s up and who’s down on the Buzzmeter.
Our panelists:
Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Nicole Sperling (Vanity Fair), Anne Thompson (IndieWire), Glenn Whipp (The Envelope), Justin Chang (L.A. Times), Kenneth Turan (L.A. Times)
Here are their picks in the key categories, with the top vote-getters highlighted in red:
Best picture | "Black Panther," "Green Book," "Roma," "A Star Is Born"
“It feels like it’s already a horse race between ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘Roma,’ and ‘Roma’ hasn’t even debuted. Is this Netflix’s year to be a contender, and could they really upset the juggernaut that is ‘Star Is Born’?”
— Nicole Sperling
Critics' Picks
"Black Panther": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"Roma": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"A Star Is Born": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"Green Book": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"BlacKkKlansman": Chang, O’Neil, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"The Favourite": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Whipp
"If Beale Street Could Talk": Chang, O’Neil, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"First Man": O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"Widows": Chang, Turan, Whipp
"Vice": O’Neil, Sperling, Turan
"Eighth Grade": Sperling, Whipp
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?": Sperling, Thompson
"Leave No Trace": Thompson
"Mary Queen of Scots": Turan
"Bohemian Rhapsody": O’Neil
Best director |
Alfonso Cuaron, Bradley Cooper, Spike Lee
“An excellent potential slate that might be even better if Lucrecia Martel (‘Zama’), Paul Schrader (‘First Reformed’) and Chloe Zhao (‘The Rider’) were in serious contention.”
— Justin Chang
Critics' Picks
Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan
Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman": Chang, O’Neil, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite": Chang, Sperling, Thompson, Whipp
Ryan Coogler, "Black Panther": Chang, Sperling, Thompson, Turan
Damien Chazelle, "First Man": O’Neil, Turan
Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk": Whipp
Steve McQueen, "Widows": Whipp
Marielle Heller, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?": Sperling
Peter Farrelly, "Green Book": O’Neil
Lead actor | Bradley Cooper,
Viggo Mortensen
“Bradley is considered to be the frontrunner, but it’s been 70 years since anyone directed themselves in an Oscar-winning performance (Laurence Olivier in ‘Hamlet’). Beware: Voters love to hail overdue veterans like Viggo, especially when they undergo physical transformations. (He gained 40 pounds for the role.).”
— Tom O’Neil
Critics' Picks
Bradley Cooper, "A Star is Born": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Whipp
Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity’s Gate": Chang, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
Ryan Gosling, "First Man": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson
Christian Bale, "Vice": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Turan,
Ethan Hawke, "First Reformed": Thompson, Turan, Whipp
John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman": Whipp
Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody": O’Neil
Lead actress | Melissa McCarthy,
Lady Gaga, Olivia Colman, Glenn Close
“Our cup runneth over with choices for lead actress. So many tremendous performances, so little time.”
— Nicole Sperling
Critics' Picks
Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
Olivia Colman, "The Favourite": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Whipp
Glenn Close, "The Wife": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Turan, Whipp
Viola Davis, "Widows": Chang, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma": Sperling, Thompson
Rosamund Pike, "A Private War": Turan
Supporting actor | Mahershala Ali, Richard E. Grant, Sam Elliott
“Can veterans Elliott and Grant both make the cut?”
— Kenneth Turan
Critics' Picks
Mahershala Ali, "Green Book": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Turan, Whipp
Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan
Timothee Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy": Thompson, O’Neil, Turan, Whipp
Michael B. Jordan, "Black Panther": Chang, Sperling, Thompson
Russell Hornsby, "The Hate U Give": Sperling, Thompson
Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman": Turan, Whipp
Brian Tyree Henry, "If Beale Street Could Talk": Whipp
Sam Rockwell, "Vice": O’Neil
Steven Yuen, "Burning": Chang
Supporting actress |
Emma Stone, Regina King
“Fox Searchlight’s strategy of placing Stone and Weisz in supporting will pay off big with nominations for them and costar Colman.”
— Glenn Whipp
Critics' Picks
Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
Emma Stone, "The Favourite": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
Amy Adams, "Vice": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling
Elizabeth Debicki, "Widows": Chang, Sperling, Whipp
Claire Foy, "First Man": Thompson, Turan
Nicole Kidman, "Boy Erased": O’Neil, Turan, Whipp
Lupita Nyong’o, "Black Panther": Thompson
Michelle Yeoh, “Crazy Rich Asians": Chang
Sissy Spacek, "The Old Man and the Gun": Turan
Adapted screenplay | “BlacKkKlansman,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
“Spike Lee could pull off a Charlie Chaplin and win his first Oscar soon after receiving an honorary one, which was bestowed in part to make up for all those past slaps.”
— Tom O’Neil
Critics' Picks
"BlacKkKlansman": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"If Beale Street Could Talk": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"A Star Is Born": Chang, Sperling, Thompson
"Widows": Chang, Whipp
"Leave No Trace": Thompson
"The Front Runner": Turan
"Wildlife": Turan
"Burning": Whipp
"First Man": Sperling
"Boy Erased": O’Neil
"The Death of Stalin": O’Neil
Original screenplay | “Roma,” “The Favourite”
“I expect ‘Roma’ to be the first non-English-language film since ‘Amour’ to earn picture, directing and writing nominations.”
— Justin Chang
Critics' Picks
"Roma": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"The Favourite": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"First Reformed": Chang, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"Green Book": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson
"Vice": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Turan
"Eighth Grade": Sperling, Thompson, Whipp
"Cold War": O’Neil, Turan, Whipp
Animated feature | “Incredibles 2,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Isle of Dogs”
“It’s often Pixar vs. Disney in this race as two mighty sequels go head to head; Wes Anderson’s artfully stylized stop-motion ‘Isle of Dogs’ is nipping at their heels, along with Mamoru Hosoda’s family fantasy ‘Mirai.’ ”
— Anne Thompson
Critics' Picks
"Incredibles 2": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"Ralph Breaks the Internet": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"Isle of Dogs": Chang, O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Turan, Whipp
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse": O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Whipp
"Mirai": O’Neil, Sperling, Thompson, Whipp
"Big Fish and Begonia": Chang, Turan
"Early Man": Chang, Turan