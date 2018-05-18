'Curb Your Enthusiasm's' J.B. Smoove shares the secret ingredient in Larry David's lemonade

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" took a six-year break between its eighth and ninth seasons. Fans — and its cast members — won't have to wait so long for another go-around, as "Curb" will soon begin shooting a 10th season.
Cast member J.B. Smoove, who plays Leon, Larry David's permanent houseguest on the show, says he was thrilled to hear the news, if only to brush up on his arithmetic skills.
"Here's what I do when I get an announcement like that: I start counting my money," Smoove told The Times during a recent video interview. "Everybody should always do math. Like, 'If I don't pay my light bill and my lights go off today, can I keep my gas on for another week?'"
Is that a consideration even with "Curb" cast member money?
"Like they say, the more you make, the more you spend," Smoove said.
Except for maybe David, who, according to Smoove, has a unique way of withdrawing funds from the bank.
"Larry is sitting on a lot of money. Larry's got that old 'Seinfeld' money," Smoove said. "I tell people all the time, 'Larry carries his money long.' Most people fold their money over, carry it in their pocket. Larry carries his money straight, flat.
"So, here's how Larry does it," Smoove continued. "When Larry goes to the bank, he brings a big security guy. Larry hasn't even touched his 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' money. He spends his money from the bottom up. He has his money all stacked up. All his 'Seinfeld' money is on the bottom; all his 'Curb' money is on the top. So he has this big guy who lifts his money up and Larry grabs his 'Seinfeld' money from the bottom. That's what rich people do."
Apparently, the rich — or at least David — do a lot of things differently.
"I went to Larry's house," Smoove recalled. "I don't know if he's crazy or was just trying to show off but he made money lemonade. He came in there, put a lemon on the table, squeezed the lemon in the pitcher … and we just started to have a conversation, and he didn't even mention that he just put 25 $100 bills in a pitcher of lemonade. You let a few go in your mouth and you can keep the lights on."
You can watch the full interview below. It's an enriching experience.
