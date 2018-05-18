'Curb Your Enthusiasm's' J.B. Smoove shares the secret ingredient in Larry David's lemonade

"So, here's how Larry does it," Smoove continued. "When Larry goes to the bank, he brings a big security guy. Larry hasn't even touched his 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' money. He spends his money from the bottom up. He has his money all stacked up. All his 'Seinfeld' money is on the bottom; all his 'Curb' money is on the top. So he has this big guy who lifts his money up and Larry grabs his 'Seinfeld' money from the bottom. That's what rich people do."