Top 10 celebrity stories from 2016

Brangelina broke up. Kim Kardashian dropped off social media. Hollywood lost the election. In a year when the seemingly impossible became reality on a very regular basis, the celebrity-scape hardly knew what hit it.

Here are 10 of the most buzzed-about celeb stories from 2016.

Leslie Jones

Once the all-female “Ghostbusters” reboot opened in July, online trolls singled out cast member Jones with a barrage of racist and sexist remarks. “I feel like I’m in a personal hell,” she wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t do anything to deserve this. It’s just too much. It shouldn’t be like this. So hurt right now.” She bailed on social media for a while, but after she returned, Jones’ website was hacked. Stolen nude selfies of the 48-year-old actress were posted there along with her passport and driver’s license. The site was shut down, because America clearly can’t have nice things.

No. 9: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne skipped a day of work in May while rumors that she had kicked Ozzy out of their house were running rampant. The next day, she sipped a Beyoncé-inspired lemonade on “The Talk” and confirmed it: She kicked him out, he came back, she moved out instead. This time Ozzy had been cheating for years with his hairdresser, and the rock star declared he’d been caught up in sex addiction and headed for three months in rehab. So, with his leash shortened, the couple reunited.

No. 8: Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris

Taylor Swift

Swift and Harris broke up in late May, which was initially amicable and notable primarily for how long the couple took to get there: They dated for over a year, and it was supposedly the love-but-not-in-love story that did them in. Then in July someone leaked word of their secret collaboration on his summer hit, “This Is What You Came For,” and her people confirmed it. Harris said his ex, who was by that time dating actor Tom Hiddleston, had wanted to keep her role secret and was now trying to make him look like a bad guy.

No. 7: Kesha and Dr. Luke

Kesha leaves the Supreme Court in New York after a hearing involving her producer, Dr. Luke.

Kesha’s long court battle against music producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald was a bicoastal thing for most of the year, as the pop star fought to get out of her contract with a man she has accused of sexual and mental abuse. As the music producer maintained his innocence, famous women rallied around Kesha. In April, she said she had been offered “freedom” if she retracted claims that Dr. Luke had raped her. The other side disagreed. After losing in court multiple times over the year, Kesha is now putting her eggs in the appeals basket.

No. 6: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Depp and Heard called it quits in May after only a year of marriage. She filed for the split and also sought a temporary restraining order against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor for alleged domestic abuse. The estranged couple finally struck a deal in which he agreed to pay her $7 million, and the restraining order request was dismissed. She said she’d be donating the dough, so without her permission he paid the money directly to a charity. She was not pleased.

No. 5: Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian