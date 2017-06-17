Did You Hear ... ? Adam West is honored, 'Bachelor in Paradise' implodes and more from the week in entertainment

A superhero was honored, a reality show was shut down, a president honored a rapper, a pop star seemed to be everywhere and a music legend got busted. Here’s all that news and more from this week in entertainment.

Under the Bat signal, ‘Batman’ fans mourn their fallen hero

Thousands of fans flooded Spring Street in downtown L.A. on Thursday night as the Bat signal was projected onto City Hall in a tribute to actor Adam West, who starred in the 1960s TV incarnation of “Batman.” With the original 1966 Batmobile and other memorabilia on site, Mayor Eric Garcetti welcomed the "citizens of Gotham" along with LAPD Chief Charlie Beck, members of West's family, Burt Ward (Robin) and Lee Meriwether (Catwoman in a 1966 Batman movie starring West). Said 50-year-old Louis White, who wore a black-and-yellow Batman T-shirt, “A part of my childhood is done.” West died June 9 at age 88.

Is this mess enough to end ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images; Craig Sjodin / ABC Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson of "Bachelor in Paradise." Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson of "Bachelor in Paradise." (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images; Craig Sjodin / ABC)

Put a bunch of hot singles in a tropical setting, then add alcohol, bikinis and an expectation that people will hook up — what could go wrong? The “Bachelor in Paradise” team was trying to figure out just that after Warner Bros. suspended production on the reality show to investigate a complaint from a producer about alleged “misconduct” on the first day of filming. Contestant Corinne Olympios said she remembers very little from the day in question, while fellow cast member DeMario Jackson said his character was being assassinated. The rumors coming from various sources were nothing if not salacious, though host Chris Harrison said there was a lot of misinformation circulating.

Obama thinks he and Jay Z ‘understand each other’

Jay Z, a.k.a Shawn Carter, whose wife Beyoncé is expecting twins any moment (if she hasn’t had them already), backed out of the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the last minute Thursday. Nevertheless, the first rapper ever inducted got a serious intro, with former President Obama doing the honors. “I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other: Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today,” the ex-POTUS said in a video clip. Obama also might know something we don’t: He sounded sure that his friends’ babies are girls.

It’s Katy Perry’s world, we’re just watching her live in it

We hope this is the last thing you read about Katy Perry this week, because girlfriend has been everywhere. Coming off last week’s release of her new album, “Witness,” the “Bon Appetit” wrapped up four enlightening days of live streaming every minute of her life, including a dinner party where a couple of the guests threw down about race in America. The climax of the promotional stunt, an outdoor concert in downtown L.A., included a wardrobe malfunction and an olive branch to Taylor Swift. On Friday, just for kicks, she became the first person to amass 100 million Twitter followers.

Dylan’s Nobel speech isn’t exactly an American original

A writer who discovered an invented quote from “Moby-Dick” in Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize lecture seemed to think it was just Dylan being Dylan, perhaps planting an Easter egg as a nod to his propensity to absorb and transform others’ work. But the next writer, who compared the speech to SparkNotes’ entry on “Moby-Dick,” found more than a dozen sentences that echoed text from the study-guide website. Someone should have thought twice, ‘cause that’s not all right.