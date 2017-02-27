'Biggest Loser' trainer Bob Harper hit by heart attack while working out

“The Biggest Loser” trainer and fitness guru Bob Harper is recovering from a serious heart attack he suffered about two weeks ago.

Harper was unconscious for two days after he was stricken while working out at a gym in New York City, he told TMZ. A doctor who was working out at the same time did CPR and used a defibrillator on Harper until help arrived, the 51-year-old told the website.

The 17-season veteran of NBC’s weight-loss reality competition was hospitalized for eight days and is still on the East Coast because he hasn’t been cleared to fly home to L.A., the website said.

“It is very scary but runs in his family,” a source told Us Weekly. Harper told TMZ, which first reported the news, that his mother had died from a heart attack.

