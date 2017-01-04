Caitlyn Jenner gets into the makeup game with MAC capsule collection

Caitlyn Jenner is back in business with MAC Cosmetics, and this time it’s more than a single lipstick for charity. The 67-year-old has a 15-piece capsule collection coming out Thursday, with three eyeshadows, a couple of lipsticks and more on the menu.

Because, of course, where there’s a Jenner, fashion is never far behind.

“I'm excited for EVERYONE (all races. all ages. all sexes) to fearlessly rock these shades into 2017,” Jenner said Wednesday, including the MAC motto in her social media missive.

The collection — billed as “elegant, classic shades” suited to all, and shown below — is in line with the signature Jenner look that makeup artist Kip Zachary described to Allure in August 2015.

“[O]ur go-to eyeliner look is shadow and liner in brown, bronze, or wine hues to complement the green in her eyes,” Zachary said. “She also loves a pop of color on the lips. It's so cute — I'll pack a makeup bag with everything she needs to touch up throughout the day, and the next morning I'll come and unpack her makeup bag, and I always find a contraband pink gloss.”

Although there are no pinkety-pinks in the MAC collection, there are three glosses. The collection hits Thursday online and in select stores, with prices ranging from $16 to $33.

(Is it just us, or does this palette seem to share a genetic connection to daughter Kylie Jenner’s bronze eyeshadow collection, with a little lip color a la Candy K, Kristen and So Cute thrown in? Not that we would know … but, just sayin’, Kylie’s Royal Peach Palette comes out next week.)

Jenner’s first collaboration with the brand, an online-only lipstick called Finally Free that came out last April, reportedly has raised $1.3 million for the MAC AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative.

The fund is more often seen in connection with MAC’s Viva Glam campaigns, which over the last 20-plus years have enlisted celebrity spokespeople including RuPaul, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, k.d. lang, Boy George, Ricky Martin and Elton John.

