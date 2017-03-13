Ministry of Gossip The gospel on celebrity news and pop culture
ENTERTAINMENT Ministry of Gossip

Colton Haynes is engaged after a picture-perfect proposal on a Mexican beach

By Contact Reporter

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are engaged, and on Monday morning the "Arrow" and "Teen Wolf" actor was reveling in the notion that "a lil ole Kansas boy would meet a country boy from Utah" and embark on a journey that feels like something "in the movies.”

"I SAID YES!!!," Haynes said Sunday on Instagram after Leatham popped the question with a little help from the beach, the full moon, fireworks and Cher.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRjCXv5jdH-/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRjQHYEAoEh

Leatham, a high-end floral designer and artistic director, pulled it all off at Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

A few hours after the proposal, "Wrecked" actress Ally Maki, who went with Haynes to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars viewing party last month, shared a FaceTime screen grab of her friend’s diamond-studded engagement ring along with her very excited wishes for the couple. "I'm so happy for you my angel," she said.

"Overwhelmed by all of the love & support y'all have been sending @jeffleatham & I on our engagement," Haynes, 27, said Monday morning on Instagram. "The fact that so many people love love as much as we do is truly inspiring and I feel so humbled.”

The couple already set the bar high on Valentine's Day, when Haynes — who in late 2015 revealed a lifelong struggle with anxietyposted a shot of the two of them kissing at sunset on a rooftop, surrounded by candles and a heart made of red petals.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRjXUuvBarx/

cdz@latimes.com

@theCDZ

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
56°