Did You Hear ...? Colin Trevorrow is out, the Emmys are in and more from the week in entertainment

A franchise and a director broke up, an awards show loomed, casting decisions were made, a duke and duchess got domestic and a natural disaster grabbed our attention. Here’s all that news and more from this week in entertainment.

Director wanted — please contact ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

Like the Han Solo movie before it, “Star Wars: Episode IX” is having trouble hanging on to a director. Colin Trevorrow and Lucasfilm parted ways this week, citing differing visions for the movie. Though the decision was described as mutual, can we please say he was Forced out? No, that is not the word we are looking for.

The Emmys are coming! The Emmys are coming!

The 69th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards happen over both nights this weekend, followed by the Primetime Emmy Awards a week from Sunday. This year’s nominations finally reflect the changing nature of TV, and in keeping with that, a few A-listers who’ve taken their big-screen game to the dynamic small one are among those tapped to present. Before you read on, take a minute to sneak a peek at what awaits Governors Ball guests after the show.

Time to name names. And more names. And more names.

Mercury went direct on Tuesday, apparently freeing people up to lock in a slew of casting decisions. Or maybe the announcements were just the first things on their to-do lists for the week after Labor Day? At any rate, Season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” will include, among others, a shark, two Fishers, a property bro and a pretty little liar. Bette Midler has a three-time Tony Award winner taking over for her in “Hello, Dolly!” And over at “The Bachelor,” well, it’s not the guy the world expected.

Wills and Kate have been busy, busy, busy

With a third baby on the way for the duke and duchess of Cambridge, mama Catherine was stuck at home with the debilitating morning sickness that plagued her first two pregnancies. No worries! Prince William stepped up to walk wee Prince George to school for the first day of kindergarten. Guess who got stuck carrying the backpack? In less family-friendly news, the royals were awarded $120,000 in damages after a French court said those topless pics of a vacationing Kate weren’t cool at all.

Hurricane Harvey is gone but not forgotten

Though all eyes are now on Hurricane Irma, those affected by Harvey are still in the minds of the entertainment world. "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief” will take over network TV for an hour on Tuesday night, and the names attached couldn’t get much bigger. Tonight, Animal Planet has stories of animals who survived Harvey, and come October, CMT has special plans to honor and support the storm’s victims and the volunteers who helped them.

Domestic Goods — and Bads: At the Venice Film Festival, “Mother” actress Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky went public with their relationship, kind of. … In an extensive interview, George Clooney shared the story of how he and Amal Alamuddin met and fell in love. … “The Dr. Phil Show” gave a peek at Sinéad O’Connor’s upcoming interview, which will address her mental health. Beyoncé turned 36, and lots of people noticed.