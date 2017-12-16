Did You Hear ... ? Spurlock and Batali are out, some nominations are in, and more from the week in entertainment

Allegations rolled in one by one, nominations got awards season rolling for real, a classic movie franchise premiered its latest installment and a bullied kid went celebrity-viral, with mixed results. Here’s all that news and more from this week in entertainment.

Misconduct allegations remain never-ending story

First, “Super Size Me” filmmaker Morgan Spurlock outed his own questionable behavior in a social media post and declared himself “part of the problem.” Then he stepped down from running his production company. Celebrity chef Mario Batali apologized for his alleged behavior and stepped away from his restaurant empire, then got fired from “The Chew.”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images Russell Simmons Russell Simmons (Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

More women stepped up to accuse Dustin Hoffman of behaving badly in the 1970s and ’80s, while his first accuser wrote an essay about how hard it was to get such stories published. The New York Police Department opened an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Russell Simmons — allegations that grew in number Wednesday via reports from the Los Angeles Times and New York Times. The music mogul hit back Thursday against several rape accusations, saying he would prove himself innocent.

Also vowing to fight back was Tavis Smiley, after PBS suspended distribution of his nightly talk show due to “multiple, credible allegations” of sexual misconduct. “To be clear,” Smiley said, “I have never groped, coerced or exposed myself inappropriately to any workplace colleague in my entire broadcast career.”

Thanks for nothing, Globe and SAG Awards nominations

Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images Alfre Woodard was among those announcing nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Alfre Woodard was among those announcing nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. (Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images)

On Monday, nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards were announced. The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations followed on Wednesday. Of course, some people were very happy about the announcements, but Jada Pinkett Smith wasn’t one of them. With both groups honoring film and TV, there were some small-screen surprises and big-screen bobbles: With the Globes showering love on “The Shape of Water” and the SAGs digging “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” both groups sent mixed messages that left the Oscars’ best-picture race seemingly wide open.

Curtains rise on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

“I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie, who is up there right now flipping me the bird,” writer-director Rian Johnson said at last weekend’s Shrine Auditorium premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” He was referring, of course, to the late Carrie Fisher, a.k.a. Gen. Leia Organa, who appears throughout the movie. Early reactions were positive, and the series’ “most exciting iteration in decades” is expecting a huge opening weekend.

Bullied boy’s viral-video drama is so very, very 2017

After tear-jerking video of Tennessee sixth-grader Keaton Jones talking about being bullied went viral, Hollywood’s A-list quickly lined up to be his new best friends. Then photos featuring the Confederate flag on his mom’s Facebook page sparked a backlash. Because that’s what happens in the United States, circa 2017. Still, many supporters stayed firm, saying it was about Keaton, not Keaton’s mom. “I knew that it could be great, and I knew that it could be awful,” she said on a morning show. “And it has been.”