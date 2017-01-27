Judy Garland's remains reportedly being moved to Hollywood from New York

Is the body of Judy Garland, interred at Ferncliff Cemetery in New York since her death in 1969, being moved to Hollywood?

“That’s a private family matter at this time,” Noelle Berman, director of private estates at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, told the Los Angeles Times on Friday morning. According to TMZ and People, Hollywood Forever is the destination of the star’s remains.

Garland's body was taken from a mausoleum on Jan. 19 and put on an L.A.-bound flight out of JFK on Tuesday night, TMZ reported. The move is being made at daughter Liza Minnelli's request, the website said.

According to People, the move is being made because the cemetery in Hartsdale, N.Y., doesn’t have enough room for Garland’s children — Minnelli, Lorna Luft and Joey Luft — and grandchildren to be buried near her.

TMZ also said that Garland, who was raised Episcopalian but had two Jewish husbands, David Rose and Sidney Luft, would be interred in the Beth Olam section of the cemetery, which is typically reserved for Jewish burials.

The “A Star Is Born” and “The Wizard of Oz” actress and iconic singer died of an accidental overdose in London in 1969.

While thousands lined up to view Garland’s body before her funeral, her fifth husband, Mickey Deans, explained to the New York Times why he had chosen New York instead of a Los Angeles cemetery as her — apparently not final — resting place.

“Judy's always wanted to be wherever I am, and my home is here and in London and I didn't want her where tourist buses and that sort of thing go through," he said at the time of her death. Deans died in 2003.

Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving."

cdz@latimes.com

@theCDZ

ALSO

Liza Minnelli is in rehab for substance abuse

From the Archives: Judy Garland Dies in London at 47; Tragedy Haunted Star

David Gest, music producer and ex-husband of Liza Minnelli, dies in London at 62