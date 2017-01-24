Mel Gibson welcomes his ninth child

Stop us if you’ve seen this one before: Mel Gibson has a new son. He also has a couple of new Oscar nominations for “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Gibson and girlfriend Rosalind Ross welcomed a baby boy on Friday, the actor’s rep confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. Lars Gerard Gibson weighed in at 5 pounds, 5 ounces. He’s the “Mad Max” actor’s seventh son, and his first child with Ross.

Gibson, 61, and Ross, 26 — she’s a writer and champion equestrian vaulter — have been dating for about two years.

“What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son! This is a truly wonderful honor,” Gibson said in a statement Tuesday morning.

“Hacksaw Ridge” was nominated for Academy Awards for best picture, lead actor (Andrew Garfield), film editing, sound editing and sound mixing, and Gibson was nominated for director.

He previously won in the best picture and director categories for “Braveheart” in 1995, when he was merely a father of six. Gibson has nine children: a girl and six boys with ex-wife Robyn Moore, a girl with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva and now the boy with Ross. He also has three grandchildren.

