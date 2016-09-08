Natalie Portman debuts a baby bump at the Venice Film Festival

Natalie Portman, is that a baby bump you have? In photos taken on the “Planetarium” red carpet at the 73rd Venice Film Festival on Thursday, the “Black Swan” Oscar winner appears to be well on her way toward having another child with husband Benjamin Millepied.

Natalie Portman's burgeoning belly. Ettore Ferrari / EPA Natalie Portman's burgeoning belly. Natalie Portman's burgeoning belly. (Ettore Ferrari / EPA)

The actress, 35, typically keeps her private life private, but a source confirmed the pregnancy to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Also, her white, Grecian-column Dior dress wasn’t hiding much at all with its simple, curve-hugging lines

This will be a second pregnancy for the actress, who was posing on the red carpet with Johnny Depp’s 17-year-old daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, who plays her sister in “Planetarium.”

Portman’s first pregnancy went public in December 2010, along with the surprise announcement of her engagement to dancer-choreographer Millepied.

Aleph Portman-Millepied was born in June 2011; the couple got married in Big Sur in August 2012.

