Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves' accidental marriage should be the new celebrity trend

A hearty congratulations to Hollywood super couple Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves, who apparently are celebrating 26 years of marriage this year.
Just kidding. Maybe.
Ryder shared an anecdote recently with Entertainment Weekly suggesting that she wasn’t completely certain that she and Reeves didn’t get hitched while filming Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 movie “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.”
“We actually got married in ‘Dracula,’ ” the “Stranger Things” mom told EW. “No, I swear to God I think we’re married in real life.”
Holy crap.
See, this is why celebrity gossip was better in the 1990s: It wasn’t just comedians and pop stars falling in love too fast and getting engaged, dooming themselves to divorce and a lifetime of alimony payments — it was young actors accidentally getting married simply because their legendary director was a stickler for accuracy!
Seems Coppola filmed the “Dracula” wedding scene in a Greek Orthodox church in Los Angeles, using a real priest and everything.
“This is pretty authentic and I think very beautiful, because we actually did the ceremony and had the priest do the ceremony,” Coppola told the Guardian on Monday, backing Ryder’s version of events. “So in a sense, when we were all done, we realized that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony.”
Reeves was as surprised as anyone after Ryder got him up to date.
“Oh my gosh, we’re married,” he responded.
OK, so, pending newly uncovered documents indicating otherwise, clearly Reeves and Ryder aren’t really married, but wouldn’t it be delightful if they were? What if more directors were out there, surreptitiously matchmaking their leads and then taking it a step further and marrying them off, just to be safe?
Sure, Ryder and Reeves might have missed out on the first 25 or so years of wedded bliss, but really, those years are so messy anyway. Better to skip right to the silver anniversary and call it all good.
More fictional romantic goodness from the would-be couple can be found Friday in theaters when their movie “Destination Wedding” bows in theaters.
Or just wait for the upcoming screenplay, in which two Hollywood co-stars are accidentally married on set and decide to give their union a shot ...