'Jurassic World' and the entertainment industry's insistence that science will run amok

The recent reboot of the “Planet of the Apes” film franchise kicked off with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” an origin story chronicling just how apes gained the intelligence to wage war against humans. The answer: Those pesky scientists, this time involved in animal testing for a viral-based experimental drug to cure Alzheimer's disease. Turns out the drug also increased intelligence in the animals. One young chimpanzee, who had been exposed to the drug, was taken in by a scientist (James Franco) who decides to raise him. Caesar (Andy Serkis), the chimp, eventually gets his hands on an updated version of the drug to increase the intelligence of other apes he befriended at a sanctuary and lead them toward freedom. But that’s not all. The new version of the drug actually ends up being deadly to humans, and since it’s virus-based, the illness caused by being exposed to it is contagious and spreading.