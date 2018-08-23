Who’s who in the Land of Ooo on ‘Adventure Time’

Set in a post-apocalyptic future Earth about 1,000 years after a catastrophe known as the Great Mushroom War destroyed a chunk of the planet, “Adventure Time” introduced viewers to the magical Land of Ooo and its many inhabitants. Comprising multiple kingdoms, Ooo is home to various creatures, anthropomorphic animals and objects, demons, magical beings and even a human. Here’s a look at some of “Adventure Time’s” major characters.
Finn (Jeremy Shada)
Finn the Human is an adventure-loving teen hero eager to beat up anything evil to protect the innocent. He was taken in as a baby by Jake’s parent; the two were raised as brothers and remain inseparable. Long believed to be the only human in all of Ooo (and even on Earth), it is later revealed that Finn was born to a healer mother and con artist father on an island inhabited by the descendants of the human survivors that fled Ooo after the Great Mushroom War. Finn’s talents include beatboxing and sword fighting.
Jake (John DiMaggio)
Jake the Dog is Finn’s adoptive brother who possesses magical shape-shifting abilities. Much more laid back than Finn, Jake is always willing to jump into the fray with his best pal to save the day. He eventually learns that he is actually part alien shape-shifting creature. Jake and his girlfriend Lady Rainicorn have five children together (as well as a couple of grandkids). Although he has good intentions, he doesn’t always give the best advice.
Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch)
Princess Bonnibel Bubblegum is the science-loving ruler of the Candy Kingdom. Generally serious and devoted to her subjects, Bonnie can at times get a bit carried away with her experiments. Despite her youthful appearance, PB is actually more than 800 years old: She and her younger brother Neddy were born from a blob of sentient pink gum shortly after the Mushroom War. A bout of childhood loneliness led her to create her own uncle, aunt and cousin out of gum but they couldn’t become the happy family she desired.
Marceline (Olivia Olson)
Marceline the Vampire Queen is the musically gifted half-human, half-demon survivor of the Great Mushroom War. Marcy’s strained relationship with her father, Hunson Abadeer (the demon ruler of the Nightosphere), heart-breaking history with the Ice King and complicated feelings for Princess Bubblegum have all been explored in her songs. Armed with her signature ax bass, Marceline is a rock star with a lot of feelings and supernatural abilities. But unlike other vampires she feeds on various shades of red.
Ice King (Tom Kenny)
The Ice King is a princess-obsessed wizard with a magical crown who rules the Ice Kingdom. Early in the series, he kidnapped princesses to try to force them to marry him. Before the Great Mushroom War, he was a human named Simon Petrikov, an expert in ancient artifacts engaged to a woman named Betty. He met a young Marceline in the wreckage of the War and although he knew that wearing his crown affected his sanity, he kept using its power to protect Marcy until he forgot his true identity.
Lumpy Space Princess (Pendleton Ward)
Lumpy Space Princess is the sassy, self-centered heir of Lumpy Space’s royal family. Although she appears a bit bratty and very whatever about anything other than boys, she considers Finn a real friend and has actually helped him save Ooo since she is impervious to Elemental magic. LSP doesn’t have the best relationship with her parents and lives in Ooo because she ran away from home.
BMO (Niki Yang)
BMO, a.k.a. Beemo, is a sentient electronic device that appears to be at least part video game console and part computer. In addition to operating games, BMO has been shown to play VHS tapes, record video, access data on USB drives and more. BMO lives with Finn and Jake in their tree fort and is their loyal friend, even if they don’t always understand his weirdness. BMO has an active imagination and uses different gender pronouns depending on the situation.