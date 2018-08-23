Who’s who in the Land of Ooo on ‘Adventure Time’

Finn the Human is an adventure-loving teen hero eager to beat up anything evil to protect the innocent. He was taken in as a baby by Jake’s parent; the two were raised as brothers and remain inseparable. Long believed to be the only human in all of Ooo (and even on Earth), it is later revealed that Finn was born to a healer mother and con artist father on an island inhabited by the descendants of the human survivors that fled Ooo after the Great Mushroom War. Finn’s talents include beatboxing and sword fighting.