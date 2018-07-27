Advertisement

The ‘Adventure Time’ team gets a bit emotional about favorite moments from the long-running show

Tracy Brown
By
Jul 26, 2018 | 5:00 PM
| San Diego
"Adventure Time" cast members John DiMaggio and Olivia Olson and showrunner Adam Muto share some of their favorite moments from their time on the long-running show.

The “Adventure Time” theme song promises the fun will never end, but after 10 seasons, the hit Cartoon Network series is preparing for its finale.

Cast members John DiMaggio (Jake) and Olivia Olson (Marceline) as well as showrunner Adam Muto stopped by the L.A. Times’ studio at Comic-Con International: San Diego last week just after the show’s panel, which understandably got emotional.

“We just had our big panel for ‘Adventure Time,’ and it proved to be a tearjerker, at least for some of us onstage,” said DiMaggio. “Rebecca Sugar [formerly a writer and storyboard artist for the show] just played a couple numbers and blew us away and broke my little heart. She sang a song that’s in the last episode.”

He added: “It was quite emotional, but that’s what happens when you end a show like this.”

DiMaggio, Olson and Muto also shared some of their favorite moments from the show’s run in the video above.

