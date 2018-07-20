'Better Call Saul' cast discusses the new season and the loss of Chuck at Comic-Con

After playfully questioning whether creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are being honest about their claims both series hadn’t been planned all along, Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando chatted a bit about what’s ahead for Jimmy and Kim in the new season, whether we’ve seen the last of Michael McKean’s Chuck, and the ripple effect from his character’s death.