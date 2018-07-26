‘Cloak & Dagger’s’ Emma Lahana and Joe Pokaski discuss ‘fridging’ that male character

(Warning: Spoilers for “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” episode 8 below.)
Last week on “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” Detective O'Reilly discovered her boyfriend had been killed and stuffed in a refrigerator.
The scene was an intentional reversal of the longstanding “women in refrigerators” trope, a.k.a. “fridging,” that has existed in comic books. The “Cloak & Dagger” cast and showrunner Joe Pokaski discussed that development during a visit to the L.A. Times’ studio at Comic-Con last week.
Emma Lahana, who plays O’Reilly, noted that fridging Officer Fuchs has been one of her favorite moments on the Freeform series so far.
“‘Women in refrigerators’ is a thing in comic books that’s happened over and over again, and it’s the first time that it’s ever happened to a male character,” explained Lahana.
“Our intention was … to really throw [the trope] on its head,” added Pokaski. “There are so many women characters who traditionally, through less-than-inspired writing, are used to forward a male’s story. So we thought we’d turn it on its head so we can at least start a conversation about how we can all be slightly less lazy writers.”
The cast also shared what characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe they’d like to have cross over into their show (Olivia Holt is down for a “Jessica Jones” crossover).
Watch the video above before episode 9 airs Thursday night.