In Robert Rodriguez's futuristic 'Alita: Battle Angel,' a new kind of action heroine is born

When Rosa Salazar began preparing to play the title role of a cyborg with a mysterious past in "Alita: Battle Angel," the heroine of Yukito Kishiro's post-apocalyptic manga series came with her own five-page dossier. It included "where she's coming from, how she must feel being a stranger in a strange land, down to how her body is made," said the "Alita" actress, whose previous credits include "The Divergent Series: Insurgent," "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials" and "Maze Runner: The Death Cure."