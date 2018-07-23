Advertisement

'Walking Dead,' 'Star Trek' and more celeb boomerangs from the L.A. Times Comic-Con studio

Jul 23, 2018 | 5:00 AM
A compilation of some of the best boomerang moments in the L.A. Times photo and video studio at Comic-Con 2018 in San Diego.

Once again, the L.A. Times left its mark at Comic-Con.

We’re not just talking about our exhaustive panel coverage or the countless portraits taken in our L.A. Times photo and video studio, but specifically the number of celebrities who walked away from our suite with a little — or in some cases a lot — of residual confetti.

Thankfully, the casts of “The Walking Dead,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” were more than willing to play along. And the end result was well worth the extra dry cleaning bill. Check out The Times’ best boomerangs above and also visit our Instagram page and photo gallery for more epic takeaways from the biggest pop culture event of the year.

