Sissy Spacek talks about returning to the Stephen King universe in 'Castle Rock' at Comic-Con

Hulu debuted the world premiere of "Castle Rock" on Friday afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con, and it had everything you'd expect from a Stephen King psychological-horror drama.
A lost boy found under impossible circumstances, a grisly suicide and a stranger discovered below an abandoned prison wing were just some of the plot points explored in the first episode of the upcoming series, which debuts on the streaming service on July 25.
The pilot follows Henry Deaver (Andre Holland), a criminal lawyer who returns to Castle Rock after a stranger (Bill Skarsgard) is found in a cage beneath Shawshank prison with Deaver's name the only words he offers bewildered correction officers.
The series, produced by King and J.J. Abrams, was developed for television by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, who, along with cast members Jane Levy, Melanie Lynskey, Skarsgard and Sissy Spacek, were on hand for a short panel discussion after the screening.
The panelists spoke at length about King and his classic works, though they offered no answers about the upcoming series.
Skarsgard, Spacek and Lynskey have all been part of past King projects, with Skarsgard starring as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the most recent "IT" adaptation, Spacek starring as "Carrie" in the first King story adapted for the screen and Lynskey appearing in the miniseries "Rose Red." They were asked about returning to the King multiverse and how it compares to "Castle Rock," which is original story not based on any single one of King's previous works.
"It felt like we were in that world," said Spacek. "We were in the Stephen King universe, where we belong."