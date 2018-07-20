Sissy Spacek talks about returning to the Stephen King universe in 'Castle Rock' at Comic-Con

Skarsgard, Spacek and Lynskey have all been part of past King projects, with Skarsgard starring as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the most recent "IT" adaptation, Spacek starring as "Carrie" in the first King story adapted for the screen and Lynskey appearing in the miniseries "Rose Red." They were asked about returning to the King multiverse and how it compares to "Castle Rock," which is original story not based on any single one of King's previous works.