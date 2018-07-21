M. Night Shyamalan unveils 'Glass' world premiere trailer at Comic-Con

It was fitting that Shyamalan & Co. came to Comic-Con to debut the trailer for “Glass” because “The Sixth Sense” director said he was inspired to make its predecessor, “Split,” at the convention. He recounted that he got the idea to make the movie after he ran into James McAvoy at a party when the actor was promoting one of the recent iterations of "X-Men" films. McAvoy, whose hair had been closely cropped for the role of Professor X, inspired the look of the character he'd play in "Split," the filmmaker revealed.