A year-round Comic-Con? Get an early look at the San Diego museum currently in the works

Our plan includes a couple of state-of-the-art theaters that will be used all year round for the kinds of panels, previews, screenings, etc., that are so popular at Comic-Con. It’s such a natural thing to do. I like what the Paley Center has been doing up there in L.A. — they do great programming in their theater but are also engaging a much larger audience via web stream. Our goal is that members all around the world will see the Comic-Con Museum as a year-round home for their passion. Live streaming will help keep the members engaged wherever in the world they live.