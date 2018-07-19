Comic-Con 2018: The best booths from the exhibition hall floor

Once again, downtown San Diego has been overtaken by superheroes, vampires and even time lords. But while the gaslamp quarter is overloaded with larger-than-life billboards and eye-popping activations, some of the best eye candy can still be found on the exhibition floor of the San Diego Convention Center. The Los Angeles Times was there when the floor opened to the public at 6 p.m. Wednesday to peruse this year’s offerings and find the must-see booths.