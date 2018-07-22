The team behind 'The Purge' TV series reveals new details and first trailer at Comic-Con

Comic-Con attendees got an exclusive first glimpse at the upcoming "Purge" television series with a stacked hour-long panel featuring filmmakers and cast members of both the movies and the TV show.
Moderator Ryan Turek, VP of feature film development at Blumhouse, guided the conversation between key members of the films ("The First Purge" star Lex Scott Davis, executive producers Brad Fuller, Jason Blum and James DeMonaco) and TV series (stars Gabriel Chavarria, Amanda Warren, Fiona Dourif, showrunner Thomas Kelly and director Anthony Hemingway) that touched on the metaphors explored through the “Purge” brand as well as how the world will expand through the show.
DeMonaco revealed that the series takes place between the events of the second and third films, with "Election Year" senator Charlie Roan’s (Elizabeth Mitchell) attempts at ending the Purge ultimately proving successful.
The series, which premieres on USA Network and Syfy on Sept. 4, will stretch over the course of 10 hours on one Purge night — along with flashbacks from before its inception — and aims to paint a portrait of the "more polite society" that has emerged as a result of the "holiday." A trailer and a Comic-Con exclusive first clip of the series were shown as a few storylines began to take shape.
Warren described her character, Jane, as a "young workhorse" who is overlooked at work and decides to "seize the opportunity" of the Purge to hire an assassin. Dourif plays Good Leaver Tavis, a "benevolent passionate woman of faith" who helps her disciples kill themselves by sacrificing themselves to Purgers. Chavarria's character Miguel is a U.S. Marine who receives a cryptic letter from his sister detailing her plans of joining Tavis' cult.
Blum, wearing a New Founding Fathers of America hat and T-shirt, said that his aim was to use genre to get people thinking about the world, nodding to the socially-minded Blumhouse title "Get Out."
"Hopefully scary movies will always be entertaining," he said. "But make people either turn off the TV or leaving the cinema scratching their head and thinking about the world at large."