New ‘Annabelle’ movie announced at Comic-Con’s ScareDiego after ‘Curse of La Llorona’ steals the show

“La Llorona” is based on the folk story of a woman named Maria who, after finding her husband in the arms of a younger woman, drowned her two young sons in a fit of jealous madness. The weeping woman, la llorona in Spanish, is cursed to roam the Earth looking for other children to snatch away and call her own. It’s a story told to kids (usually by their abuelas, according to director Michael Chaves) in order to frighten them into behaving.