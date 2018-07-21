'Star Trek: Discovery' comes to Comic-Con to preview Spock visit and shorts spinoff

“Star Trek” is also introducing new, short-form stories that will delve deeper into some of the characters' lives, and introduce new ones. Rainn Wilson will return to play Harry Mudd in a short he will also direct, and Aldis Hodge will star in another as Craft, a man who finds himself the only human on board a deserted ship. Additional episodes include a deep dive into Saru’s (Doug Jones) back story as the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, and Tilly’s (Mary Wiseman) journey aboard the USS Discovery and her friendship with an unlikely partner.