First, two duelers must each take a cookie (also called a biscuit or bickie) between two fingers and dunk it into a cup of steaming tea for a set period of time. Keeping the cookie between two fingers, the duelers must then remove the bickie from the tea. “Your biscuit is soggy and it wants to thwart you,” Madame Askew explained. “It’s going to crumble at any minute.”