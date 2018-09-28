Video game 'Donut County' asks big questions about gentrification in Los Angeles

“I think the bittersweetness that you feel playing ‘Donut County’ is the core energy of the entire game,” Esposito says. “So its been really challenging to balance people's expectations, because the game looks really cartoony and the game is made for kids and adults to maybe play together. But then there are also those moments at the end of levels where the music changes and I give you some extra time to sit with the nothingness. That tension is core to ‘Donut County,’ and I think it’s something that games do well.”