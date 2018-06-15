First look at Allison Janney’s ‘DuckTales’ debut as Goldie O’Gilt

Looks like Duckburg might need to prepare for a cold front. Glittering Goldie is making her “DuckTales” debut.
An upcoming “DuckTales” episode titled “The Golden Lagoon of White Agony Plains!” will feature the reunion between Scrooge McDuck and his old flame Goldie O’Gilt, “the Ice Queen of Dawson.” In the episode the two exes will team up to find a long-lost golden lagoon, while Scrooge’s rival Flintheart Glomgold looks to interfere with their plans.
Goldie will be voiced by actress Allison Janney, a seven-time Emmy winner who recently added an Academy Award to her list of accolades. Janney won the supporting actress Oscar in March for her portrayal of LaVona Golden, Tonya Harding’s mother, in “I, Tonya.”
Goldie and Scrooge have a history dating back to the 1950s. Glittering Goldie was first introduced in Scrooge creator Carl Barks’ comic “Back to the Klondike” as a figure from the trillionaire’s past from when he made his fortune in Klondike, Yukon. She also later appeared in Don Rosa’s “The Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck” comic series and in the original “DuckTales” cartoon.
“DuckTales” co-producer Francisco Angones previously told Entertainment Weekly that this updated take on Goldie was more a Catwoman to Scrooge’s Batman.
“She’s equally adventurous, every bit Scrooge’s equal, and he hates and loves that,” said Angones. “They have this amazingly contentious relationship that’s been going on ages and ages, spanning back to the Gold Rush days.”
Check out the tension manifest in the clip above.
Goldie’s debut episode, “The Golden Lagoon of White Agony Plains!,” will premiere June 23 on the Disney Channel.