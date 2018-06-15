First look at Allison Janney’s ‘DuckTales’ debut as Goldie O’Gilt

Goldie and Scrooge have a history dating back to the 1950s. Glittering Goldie was first introduced in Scrooge creator Carl Barks’ comic “Back to the Klondike” as a figure from the trillionaire’s past from when he made his fortune in Klondike, Yukon. She also later appeared in Don Rosa’s “The Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck” comic series and in the original “DuckTales” cartoon.